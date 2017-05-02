版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle West reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 2 Pinnacle West Capital Corp:

* Pinnacle West reports 2017 first-quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle West Capital Corp - qtrly operating revenues $677.7 million versus $677.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $702.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
