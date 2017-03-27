版本:
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services expects 25 to 30 pct rev. growth in production services segment in Q1

March 27 Pioneer Energy Services Corp:

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - projecting 25 pct to 30 pct revenue growth in production services segment in the first quarter of 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mI5mnK Further company coverage:
