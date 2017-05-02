BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Pioneer Energy Services Corp:
* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - revenues for q1 of 2017 were $95.8 million, up 34 pct from revenues of $71.5 million in q4 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pioneer Energy Services says estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be about $50 million, includes about $20 million for fleet upgrades and additions
* Pioneer energy services corp- in q2 of 2017, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 72 pct to 75 pct
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment revenue in q2 is estimated to be up approximately 10 pct to 15 pct as compared to q1 of 2017
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment margin is estimated to be 22 pct to 25 pct of revenues in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.