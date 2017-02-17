BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q4 loss per share $0.53

Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp-

* Pioneer Energy Services reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $71.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.34

* In Q1 of 2017, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 70% to 73%

* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $45 million

* Production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 20% of revenues in Q1

* Q4 revenue, margin negatively impacted by lost revenue and about $1.1 million of additional costs related to lost pipe, pipe recovery efforts

* "Our customers are announcing larger capital spending programs in 2017 and demand for all of our four core services is increasing"

* Production services segment revenue in q1 is estimated to be up approximately 25% to 30% as compared to Q4 of 2016

* Drilling services segment margin is estimated to be approximately $7,300 to $7,700 per day in first quarter