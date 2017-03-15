版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural announces sale of asset for $266 mln

March 16 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources company announces sale of northeastern martin county acreage for $266 million

* Pioneer Natural Resources - signed purchase and sale agreement with an undisclosed buyer to sell its acreage package in northeastern Martin County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
