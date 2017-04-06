版本:
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield's 2016 total compensation was $15 mln

April 6 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* CEO Scott Sheffield's 2016 total compensation was $15 million versus $13.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Richard Dealy's 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million versus $4.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od0Gpn) Further company coverage:
