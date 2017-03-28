版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources expects total net production of 269 - 276 MBOEPD in 2017

March 28 Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* Sees 2017 total net production 269 - 276 MBOEPD; says target to grow production to 1 MMBOEPD in 2026 - Investor Presentation Source text - (bit.ly/2nwqUCx) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐