BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources expects total net production of 269 - 276 MBOEPD in 2017

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Pioneer Natural Resources Co:
* Sees 2017 total net production 269 - 276 MBOEPD; says target to grow production to 1 MMBOEPD in 2026 - Investor Presentation Source text - (bit.ly/2nwqUCx) Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation