BRIEF-Pioneer Power announces new service agreement with large drugstore chain

March 28 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* Pioneer Power Solutions - signed three-year service deal with drugstore chains to service, maintain 100% of customer's 215 backup generator sites

* Pioneer Power Solutions - annual billings for base agreement expected to be minimum of $400,000 per year with opportunities to provide additional services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
