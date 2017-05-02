版本:
BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

May 2 Pitney Bowes Inc

* Reaffirming 2017 annual guidance

* Pitney bowes announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $837 million versus i/b/e/s view $817.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
