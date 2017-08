BRIEF-Pitney Bowes reports Q2 EPS $0.26

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $821 million versus I/B/E/S view $821.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing its annual guidance range for revenue, adjusted EPS and free cash flow

* Now sees FY 2017 revenue, on constant currency, to be in range of flat to 1 pct growth versus prior view of range of a 2 pct decline to 1 pct growth

* Prior FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share outlook was $1.70 to $1.85