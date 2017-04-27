BRIEF-Piton Capital Partners reports 5.3 pct stake in Evolving Systems as of April 17

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Evolving Systems Inc
* Piton Capital Partners LLC says reports 5.3 percent stake in Evolving Systems Inc as of April 17 - SEC filing
* Piton Capital Partners LLC says believes acquired evolving systems shares are undervalued and represent attractive investment opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F