版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Piton Capital Partners reports 5.3 pct stake in Evolving Systems as of April 17

April 27 Evolving Systems Inc

* Piton Capital Partners LLC says reports 5.3 percent stake in Evolving Systems Inc as of April 17 - SEC filing

* Piton Capital Partners LLC says believes acquired evolving systems shares are undervalued and represent attractive investment opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐