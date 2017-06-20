版本:
BRIEF-Pivot Technology launches normal course issuer bid

June 20 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc:

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - company may purchase for cancellation up to 3.8 million common shares of company

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - renewed NCIB will commence on June 22, 2017 and continue until June 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
