BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports Q4 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 27 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update
* Qtrly revenue (excluding gts) was $398.9 million, up 2.4% from $389.4 million in q4 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017