版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 09:25 BJT

BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports Q4 earnings per share $0.06

March 27 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update

* Qtrly revenue (excluding gts) was $398.9 million, up 2.4% from $389.4 million in q4 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐