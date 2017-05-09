版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces Q1 financial results

May 9 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 same store sales fell 0.7 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.219

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.217 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
