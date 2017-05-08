BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q1 adjusted net income per common unit $0.27

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 8 Plains All American Pipeline LP:
* Q1 adjusted net income per common unit $0.27
* Q1 revenues $6,667 million versus $4,111 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.58
* Sees FY average daily volumes 5,400 mbbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: