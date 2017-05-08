版本:
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q1 adjusted net income per common unit $0.27

May 8 Plains All American Pipeline LP:

* Q1 adjusted net income per common unit $0.27

* Q1 revenues $6,667 million versus $4,111 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.58

* Sees FY average daily volumes 5,400 mbbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
