中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed

Feb 23 Plains GP Holdings LP

* Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares; size not disclosed Further company coverage:
