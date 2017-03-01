BRIEF-Planet Fitness Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Planet Fitness Inc:
* Planet Fitness, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $116.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.5 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 10.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million
* Planet Fitness Inc sees 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 6% to 8% range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $411.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.