BRIEF-Planet Fitness reports Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Planet Fitness Inc
* Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.4 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 11.1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 to $0.77
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $416.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planet Fitness Inc - raises full year 2017 outlook
* Planet fitness inc - qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 11.1%.
* Planet Fitness Inc - expects 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 7% to 8% range
* Planet Fitness Inc - dorvin lively has been promoted and will now serve as president and chief financial officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.