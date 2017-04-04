版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Planet Fitness says as of end of March 2017, brand reached 10 mln club members across its entire system

April 4 Planet Fitness Inc

* Planet fitness inc says as of end of march 2017, brand reached 10 million club members across its entire system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
