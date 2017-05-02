版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:22 BJT

BRIEF-Planet Payment and HDFC Bank announce agreement to offer Pay in Your Currency

May 2 Planet Payment Inc:

* Agreement for HDFC Bank to offer co's Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) solution Pay in Your Currency to its merchants in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
