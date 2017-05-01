版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Plantronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.59

May 1 Plantronics Inc-

* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue fell 0.4 percent to $209 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $211 million to $221 million

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $217.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐