公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director

April 26 Plateau Uranium Inc-

* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
