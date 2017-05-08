版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.09

May 8 Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $862 million versus I/B/E/S view $835.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Platform specialty products corp - full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
