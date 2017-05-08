BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.09

BRIEF-Glu Mobile says entered multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game
May 8 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $862 million versus I/B/E/S view $835.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Platform specialty products corp - full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The company changes its name to SRC Energy Inc.; provides operations update; highlights participation in upcoming investor conferences
* Spherix Inc. announces definitive terms reached to acquire controlling interest in Hoth therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing its Biolexa platform to treat skin illness such as eczema.