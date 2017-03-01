版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products files for non-timely 10-K

March 1 Platform Specialty Products Corp :

* Platform Specialty Products Corp files for non-timely 10-K

* Platform Specialty-due to some acquisitions, expects form 10-K to reflect significant changes for year ended December 31, 2016 versus 2015 as on gaap basis Source text: (bit.ly/2ldXtpB) Further company coverage:
