BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform Specialty Products Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial performance
* Announcing 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million
* Platform Specialty Products Corp says expects adjusted EBITDA for 2017 in range of $800 million to $830 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 sales $950 million versus I/B/E/S view $931.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Platform Specialty Products says expects to avail itself of 15-day filing extension available under rule 12b-25 to file its annual report on form 10-K
* Platform Specialty Products says has ongoing initiative to simplify corporate and tax footprint to better manage cash taxes and its overall cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
