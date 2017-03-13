BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Staples Inc
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
* Staples inc - platinum equity will acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand for an undisclosed sum
* Staples inc - following transition to new ownership, divested business will continue to operate under staples brand in australia and new zealand
* Staples inc - morgan stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to staples
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.