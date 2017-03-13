版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand

March 13 Staples Inc

* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand

* Staples inc - platinum equity will acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand for an undisclosed sum

* Staples inc - following transition to new ownership, divested business will continue to operate under staples brand in australia and new zealand

* Staples inc - morgan stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to staples

* Staples - divested business to continue to operate under staples brand in australia, new zealand for short period of time while new corporate brand is created Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
