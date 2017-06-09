BRIEF-PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD REPORTS ON MASEVE MINE OPERATIONS

BRIEF-Marathon Oil says entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Marathon oil corp - on june 22, entered into a second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 28, 2014 - sec filing
June 9 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* PLATINUM GROUP METALS - DURING MAY 2017 MASEVE MINE PRODUCED APPROXIMATELY 2,480 OUNCES OF PLATINUM, PALLADIUM, RHODIUM AND GOLD IN CONCENTRATE
* PLATINUM GROUP METALS - IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS FOR WAIVERS OF MINIMUM WORKING CAPITAL PROVISIONS AND IS ACTIVELY PURSUING FURTHER FUNDING
* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN ITS COVENANTS WITH ITS LENDERS AND TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS
* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - FINANCING METHODS IN CONSIDERATION BY COMPANY INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO SALE OF ASSETS, DEBT OR EQUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 German industrial gases group Linde will terminate its American depository receipt programme on Sept. 29 due to its planned $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair, it said on Friday.
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.