版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD REPORTS ON MASEVE MINE OPERATIONS

June 9 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS - DURING MAY 2017 MASEVE MINE PRODUCED APPROXIMATELY 2,480 OUNCES OF PLATINUM, PALLADIUM, RHODIUM AND GOLD IN CONCENTRATE

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS - IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS FOR WAIVERS OF MINIMUM WORKING CAPITAL PROVISIONS AND IS ACTIVELY PURSUING FURTHER FUNDING

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN ITS COVENANTS WITH ITS LENDERS AND TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - FINANCING METHODS IN CONSIDERATION BY COMPANY INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO SALE OF ASSETS, DEBT OR EQUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐