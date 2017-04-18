BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports $20 mln bought deal financing

April 18 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* Platinum Group Metals announces us$20 million bought deal financing

* Platinum Group Metals -intends to use net proceeds of offering for underground development and production ramp-up of maseve mine, among others

* Platinum Group Metals - entered into agreement with BMO capital markets under which BMO agreed to buy on bought deal basis 15.4 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: