BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals says delays in underground development, stoping rates, planned tonnages resulted in ounce production delays

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - delays in underground development, stoping rates and planned tonnages have resulted in ounce production delays
* Platinum group metals - estimated 2017 annual production guidance, based on current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e
* Platinum group - currently working with BMO capital markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during march 2017 Maseve Mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm