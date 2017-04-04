BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals says during March 2017 Maseve mine produced about 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold in concentrate

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* Platinum Group Metals reports on Maseve Mine operations
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during March 2017 Maseve mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - Maseve Mine production ramp-up is following a positive trend but is behind schedule
* Platinum Group - estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on current Maseve Mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e
* Platinum group metals - is working with BMO capital markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives
* Platinum Group - mill operator tailing technology reported that association of mineworkers and construction union issued a strike certificate on April 3
* Platinum Group - tailing technology advises they remain confident that they will be able to limit any potential disruptions if AMCU chooses to go on strike Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm