BRIEF-Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project

May 31 Plato Gold Corp

* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project

* Signing 2 option agreements, KL226 option agreement and KL37 option agreement to acquire 100% interest in Good Hope Niobium Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
