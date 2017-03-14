版本:
BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year

March 14 Playa Hotels & Resorts Bv

* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92

* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net loss was $24.6 million, compared to $13.1 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpw0wJ) Further company coverage:
