BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
May 8 Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly net package Revpar increased 8.4% over comparable 2016 period to $270.67
* Qtrly occupancy 87.4 % versus 82.3 %
* Qtrly total revenue $174.1 million versus $160 million
* Qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $182.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement