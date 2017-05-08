版本:
BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21

May 8 Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv

* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net package Revpar increased 8.4% over comparable 2016 period to $270.67

* Qtrly occupancy 87.4 % versus 82.3 %

* Qtrly total revenue $174.1 million versus $160 million

* Qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $182.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2poKFcX) Further company coverage:
