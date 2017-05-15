版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts reports retirement of cfo Larry Harvey

May 15 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV says following retirement, harvey will continue to serve as an advisor to playa through year end 2017

* Playa Hotels & Resorts announces retirement of cfo Larry Harvey; Ryan Hymel named as successor

* Playa Hotels & Resorts says Ryan Hymel, currently svp and treasurer, has been appointed by board to succeed Harvey as cfo, effective july 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
