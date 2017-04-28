BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts, unit enter amended, restated senior secured credit agreement

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - on April 27, 2017, co, unit entered an amended and restated senior secured credit agreement - SEC filing
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility amends and restates that certain credit agreement, dated as of august 9, 2013
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility consists of a $100 million revolving line of credit with a maturity date of April 27, 2022
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility also consists of a $530 million term loan with a maturity date of April 27, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2pte35I) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes