BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts, unit enter amended, restated senior secured credit agreement

April 28 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - on April 27, 2017, co, unit entered an amended and restated senior secured credit agreement - SEC filing

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility amends and restates that certain credit agreement, dated as of august 9, 2013

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility consists of a $100 million revolving line of credit with a maturity date of April 27, 2022

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility also consists of a $530 million term loan with a maturity date of April 27, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2pte35I) Further company coverage:
