BRIEF-Plexus reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84

April 19 Plexus Corp-
* Plexus announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 revenue $604 million versus i/b/e/s view $634 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.68 to $0.76
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $595 million to $625 million
* Plexus Corp- guiding gaap operating margin in range of
4.8% to 5.2% for fiscal q3
* Plexus Corp- through first six months of fiscal 2017, we
have exceeded our cash flow expectations by delivering more than
$90 million in free cash flow
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $688.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
