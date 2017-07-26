FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility

* Plug Power Inc - has amended its loan facility with ny green bank to increase size of total commitment from $25 million to $45 million

* Plug Power Inc - maturity of facility will remain at december 2019

* Plug Power Inc - up-sized facility will be repaid primarily as company's various restricted cash reserves are released over term of facility

* Plug Power Inc - will use additional liquidity to deliver on its 2017 pipeline, accelerate innovation among both existing and future applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

