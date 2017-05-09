版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Plug Power announces qtrly loss per share $0.13

May 9 Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power announces 2017 first quarter results

* Plug Power Inc - qtrly revenue $15.2 million versus $15.2 million; qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐