公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Plug Power says transaction agreement contains certain restrictions on Amazon’s ability to transfer warrant and warrant shares

April 5 Amazon.Com Inc

* Plug Power Inc - transaction agreement contains certain restrictions on Amazon’S ability to transfer the warrant and warrant shares

* Plug Power - deal also contains certain customary standstill restrictions Source: (bit.ly/2nJ79pi) Further company coverage:
