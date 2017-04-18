版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 18 Plumas Bancorp

* Plumas Bancorp reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly net interest income was $6.5 million, increase of $769 thousand, or 13%, from $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐