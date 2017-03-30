版本:
2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Pluristem and Sosei CVC advancing towards finalizing joint venture for the commercialization of plx-pad in Japan

March 30 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem and Sosei CVC advancing towards finalizing joint venture for the commercialization of plx-pad in Japan

* Pluristem - Pluristem and Sosei CVC currently anticipate definitive agreements are to be finalized in coming months, rather than by March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
