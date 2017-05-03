BRIEF-Pluristem provides results from acute radiation syndrome preclinical study

May 3 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem therapeutics inc- announces promising results from non-human primate pilot study of plx-r18 in acute radiation syndrome

* Pluristem-Plx-R18 cells did not increase leukocyte levels in non-irradiated nhps; all plx-treated groups showed improvements in survival rates versus untreated groups

* Pluristem therapeutics inc- data will inform a pivotal trial that could support marketing authorization under fda's animal rule regulatory pathway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: