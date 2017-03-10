BRIEF-Ply Gem Q4 adjusted EPS $0.14

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Ply gem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 sales $462.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ply gem holdings inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $250 to $265 million
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is based on a u.s. Single family housing starts market growth assumption of 5% to 10%
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is also based on an assumption of 3% to 5% growth in u.s. Big ticket repair and remodel market
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing