BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT commences initial public offering

May 25 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
* Plymouth industrial reit, inc. Announces commencement of
initial public offering
* Plymouth industrial reit inc - commencement of an initial
public offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock
* Plymouth industrial reit inc - initial public offering
price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share
* Plymouth industrial - plymouth's common stock has been
approved for listing, subject to official notice of issuance, on
nyse market under symbol "plym."
* Plymouth industrial reit - to use about $20.0 million of
net proceeds from offering to redeem preferred equity interests
issued by one of co's subsidiaries
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: