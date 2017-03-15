版本:
BRIEF-PNC Financial says new prime rate of 4 pct

March 15 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* New prime rate of 4.00 percent is effective tomorrow, March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
