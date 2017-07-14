BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Q2 earnings per share $2.10

July 14 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC reports second quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion, $2.10 diluted eps

* Q2 revenue $4.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $2.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased $98 million, or 5 percent, to $2.3 billion

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - ‍loans grew $5.2 billion, or 2 percent, to $218.0 billion at June 30, 2017 compared with March 31, 2017​

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased $10 million to $98 million

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - transitional basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.3 percent at june 30, 2017

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - ‍net charge-offs decreased to $110 million for Q2 compared with $118 million for q1​

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says net interest margin increased to 2.84 percent for Q2 of 2017 compared with 2.77 percent for Q1

* PNC Financial Services Group - pro forma fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 9.8 percent at June 30, 2017

* PNC Financial Services Group - ‍total deposits at june 30, decreased $1.5 billion versus march 31, 2017 reflecting seasonal decline in consumer deposit balances​

* Q2 revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: