BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments

May 3 PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing

* Residential Mortgage Banking segment was combined into Retail Banking from realignment - SEC filing

* The Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment was eliminated Source text: (bit.ly/2p6AUjn) Further company coverage:
