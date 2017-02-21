版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business

Feb 21 PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc- transaction is currently expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐