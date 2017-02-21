BRIEF-PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 PNC Financial Services Group Inc:
* PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc- transaction is currently expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett