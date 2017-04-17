版本:
BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82

April 17 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc -

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue rose 19.4 percent to $119.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was $88.8 million, compared to $89.4 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
