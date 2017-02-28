版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-PNG Gold Corporation enters letter of intent for lease with Parkland Refining Ltd for portion of property

Feb 28 PNG Gold Corporation

* PNG Gold Corporation - has entered into a letter of intent for lease with Parkland Refining Limited for portion of their property in Bowden, Alberta

* PNG Gold Corporation - formal lease agreement will provide PNG access to Parkland's rail and truck handling facilities; and tank farm, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐